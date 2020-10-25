Dr Fauci: Vaccine outcome may come by December

Dr Anthony Fauci says a Covid-19 vaccine might be out there in america earlier than the tip of the 12 months if proved to be “secure and efficient”.

The US authorities scientist advised the BBC’s Andrew Marr that the restricted first doses would go to folks in keeping with a set prioritisation – and that it could take “a number of months into 2021” earlier than it was extra broadly out there.

He added that the vaccine would not change the necessity for public well being measures to be in place to assist defend folks from the virus for a substantial time.