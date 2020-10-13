Dr. Paul Nassif & Spouse Brittany Pattakos Welcome 1st Baby Collectively, A Woman

Congratulations to Dr. Paul Nassif and spouse Brittany Pattakos! The ‘Botched’ star and his spouse of 1 yr simply welcomed their first baby collectively, a good looking child lady, they introduced on social media.

The Nassif household acquired just a bit bit larger. Dr. Paul Nassif and his spouse, Brittany Pattakos, introduced on October 13, 2020 that she had given beginning to an lovable daughter, named Paulina. The famend Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, 58, and the Coolsculpting specialist, 29, broke the joyous information about their little lady. “Yesterday morning at 7:42 a.m., we welcomed our stunning, wholesome child lady Paulina Anne Nassif into the world,” the couple advised PEOPLE, including she weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz.

“Paulina is already a dwelling, respiratory extension of our hearts and the love now we have for her is totally unbelievable!” the couple continued. “She actually is a blessing, particularly throughout such a tough year. Thanks all on your love and help and coming together with us on this this journey,” they advised followers.

That is the primary baby for the couple, who wed in September 2019, and the fourth for Paul. The Botched star has three sons together with his ex-wife, The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof, 58: 14-year-old twins Christian Nassif, Colin Nassif, and 17-year-old Gavin Nassif. When he announced Brittany’s being pregnant on Instagram in April, he gushed over the potential of lastly having a daughter.

Nonetheless, he mentioned he can be thrilled to have a fourth boy, too! “I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my spouse @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a brand new life into this world… October can’t come quickly sufficient to satisfy my first child lady or my fourth child boy (sure, it’s going to be a shock for me)! All I do know is I higher get my diaper altering expertise polished up. There may be nothing like the sensation of holding a brand new born, particularly when it’s my child,” he wrote on Instagram.

The newborn’s gender wound up not being a secret for Paul. Brittany threw him a shock gender reveal get together in April. She had him hit a golf ball of their yard, and a puff of pink smoke got here out of it. “It’s a lady!! My coronary heart is racing! That is actually among the finest days of my life…I can’t wait to satisfy you, my child lady!” the daddy of three sons captioned the candy put up.