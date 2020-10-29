Dua Lipa Desires to Give Followers a “Huge Hug” to Have a good time Her 2020 PCAs Nominations – E! On-line

It is her time to shine!

Dua Lipa is having a really successful year for her music. The singer and trend trendsetter in her personal proper is nominated for not one, not two, not three, however FOUR 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards this 12 months for her unbelievable music. She’s up for the Feminine Artist of 2020, the Tune of 2020, Album of 2020 and Music Video of 2020.

To have a good time, she’s beginning by thanking her followers for getting her this far. E! caught up with the singer and requested if she had a particular message for many who voted her in for the entire classes.

She shared, “I wanna say thanks a lot. I imply, due to you, you are listening to the music and supporting me and being there for me, it is the rationale why these nominations are even there and so they exist and it feels so good to be acknowledged.”