Dutch Girl First to Die After COVID-19 Reinfection

Oct. 14, 2020 — An 89-year-old girl from the Netherlands has grow to be the primary particular person identified to die after catching COVID-19 a second time.

It’s unclear how consultant her case could also be. The girl was present process chemotherapy for blood cancer. The therapy is understood to decrease the immune system’s potential to perform.

Throughout her first bout with COVID-19, she was hospitalized with fever and extreme cough. After 5 days, her signs eased and he or she was discharged. About 2 months later, and simply 2 days after getting a chemotherapy therapy, she developed a fever, cough, and issue breathing.

Blood exams taken on days 4 and 6 of her an infection detected no coronavirus antibodies. Antibodies are proteins made by the immune system that bind to a virus, stopping it from docking onto cells. Her second an infection with COVID-19 was extra extreme, and he or she died about 2 weeks later.

Gene exams discovered slight variations within the make-up of the viruses that precipitated her first and second infections, suggesting she had caught COVID-19 twice.

How lengthy pure immunity towards COVID-19 could final is an open query. A current research from Iceland discovered that antibodies to coronavirus don’t appear to say no for not less than 4 months after an infection. Research of other forms of seasonal coronaviruses have proven that folks can get reinfected with these inside 6 months, and extra generally after a couple of yr.



Meanwhile, in the U.S., a 25-year-old man from Nevada and a 42-year-old man in Virginia skilled second bouts of COVID-19 about 2 months after they examined optimistic the primary time. Gene exams present each males had two barely totally different strains of the virus, suggesting that they caught the an infection twice.

Researchers say these are the primary documented circumstances of COVID-19 reinfection within the U.S. About two dozen different circumstances of COVID-19 reinfection have been reported across the globe, from Hong Kong, Belgium, the Netherlands, India, and Ecuador. A 3rd U.S. case, in a 60-year-old in Washington, has been reported however hasn’t but been peer reviewed.



