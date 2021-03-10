MAYHEW – Matthew Crawford recently earned his high school diploma through the Adult Education Launch Pad at East Mississippi Community College, aged 39. This success boosted his confidence and led him to enroll in the Industrial Maintenance Technology program at The Communiversity.

“College was never a thought until I passed the GED,” Crawford said. “That inspired me. I thought, ‘Why not go all the way?’ “

Now he encourages friends and family members who haven’t graduated from high school to follow suit.

“I just want to motivate everyone to follow their dreams and go out there and get them,” Crawford said. “I tell them it’s not as hard as they think it is and that all they have to do is put in the time and effort to get what they want.”

Crawford’s experience isn’t unique. He is one of the 656 people who received support from the adult education department of the EMCC last year.

“We offer pretty much every type of academic skill a student would need to achieve their high school equivalence or enroll in post-secondary education,” said EMsh Director of Adult Education, Tshurah Dismuke.

The Launch Pad offers courses to prepare students for: the GED test or the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET); Improve scores on college or workforce entrance exams; or to obtain the National Career Readiness Certificate – ACT WorkKeys.

Courses are offered at Launch Pad locations in EMCC’s Golden Triangle and Scooba locations, EMCC West Point-Clay County Center, and Launch Pad East on Military Road in Columbus.

Smart Start training is also offered through the Launch Pad and provides students with employability skills such as time management, effective communication, and résumé creation, among other things.

Qualified students can also take part in the Mississippi Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training (MIBEST) program, which is designed to provide low-skilled workers with the education they need to transition to careers with family-supporting wages.

Students in MIBEST can enroll in select programs at EMCC that lead to a certificate or associate degree in select programs, or they can opt for available non-credit programs, such as a few.

Community members who are 18 years or older can take the GED and HiSET tests without registering for adult education courses. Pre-registration is required before testing. This can be done online at www.ged.com or www.hiset.ets.org where the testing requirements are listed.

At both the Golden Triangle and Scooba campus, the GED is offered as a computer-based test, and the HiSET can be taken on the computer or as a paper test. West Point-Clay County Center offers paper-based testing for HiSET only.

All Launch Pad courses and study materials are free, but the companies that administer the tests charge a fee. The cost to attend the GED is $ 120 while the fee to attend the HiSET is $ 85. Students enrolling in adult education courses can qualify for test vouchers to cover costs.

A common theme for many who enroll in adult education courses is a desire to improve their living conditions. Crawford said his son Zion, 11, gave him the motivation to return to school.

“I only looked up one day and he grew up so quickly,” said Crawford. “I wanted to be a role model for him so that he would know that it is very important to have an education. I said to myself, “I won’t let that beat me. I am getting a diploma. ‘”

Crawford is from Houston, Mississippi. He attended Houston High School but was very ill in his teenage years and was unable to get his diploma.

After high school, he worked on an industrial line for an upholstery manufacturing company with a number of jobs including a stint at Walmart and another as a janitor at Tupelo High School.

After his marriage in 2008, Crawford and his wife Vernitta moved to Starkville, where Crawford got a job as a cafeteria line cook. After a few years he suddenly became ill and was diagnosed with myelodysplasia, a disorder in the production of blood cells that can lead to leukemia.

“It’s been a difficult time for a while,” said Crawford. “I’ve been in and out of the hospital. I had IV and chemotherapy in Jackson every week, and it lasted five or six hours. I’ve been doing this for two years. “

Five years ago he underwent a bone marrow transplant. Crawford said he has “days up and down” but is “much better” than before.

Crawford plans to enroll in the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) program with EMCC to complement the industrial maintenance courses it is currently attending.

“Finally, I want to start my own HVAC business,” said Crawford. “The area my mother lives in has a need for HVAC services and I’ve always wanted to.”