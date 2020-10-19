Emily B. And Fabolous Share First Image Of Their New Child On Instagram

Emily Bustamante , a.okay.a Emily B, and Fabolous confirmed off their cute new child, Journey Isabella Jackson , Sunday (October 18) on Instagram.

Fab, whose actual title is John David Jackson, and Emily B welcomed Journey, their third youngster collectively, into the world final week.

Up to now, the couple made headline for home abuse. Fab turned himself in to authorities after allegedly knocking our Emily B’s two entrance enamel. He was indicted on 4 felony costs in October 2018.

