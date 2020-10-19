Home Entertainment Emily B. And Fabolous Share First Image Of Their New Child On...

Emily B. And Fabolous Share First Image Of Their New Child On Instagram

By
Alexander Kickers
-
2
0

Emily Bustamante, a.okay.a Emily B, and Fabolous confirmed off their cute new child, Journey Isabella Jackson, Sunday (October 18) on Instagram.

Fab, whose actual title is John David Jackson, and Emily B welcomed Journey, their third youngster collectively, into the world final week.

RELATED: Masika Kalysha Blasts Fabolous Over Lyrics: ‘I’mma Re-Chip Your Tooth’

Up to now, the couple made headline for home abuse. Fab turned himself in to authorities after allegedly knocking our Emily B’s two entrance enamel. He was indicted on 4 felony costs in October 2018.
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR