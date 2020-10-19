Finish Sars protests: Amnesty warns of ‘escalating assaults’

Rights group Amnesty Worldwide has raised concern about “escalating violence” in Nigeria in opposition to the #EndSars protest motion.
Armed thugs had attacked protesters on the headquarters of the central financial institution within the capital, Abuja, it mentioned.
For his or her half, police accused folks “posing” as protesters of looting weapons, and torching police buildings in southern Edo state.
Prisoners have been additionally reported to have escaped from a jail within the state.
The protests began about two weeks in the past to demand an finish to police brutality, with primarily younger folks utilizing the social media hashtag #EndSars to rally folks to demand the closure of the infamous Particular Anti-Theft Squad (Sars).
The unit, shaped throughout army rule in 1984, was accused of extortion, torture and homicide.
The protests have additionally been backed by international celebrities equivalent to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, US rapper Kanye West, footballers Mesut Ozil and Marcus Rashford in addition to Nigerian superstars Davido and Wizkid.
The federal government agreed to disband the unit, however protests have since snowballed into requires wider reforms with protesters now additionally utilizing the hashtags #EndBadGovernance, #BetterNigeria and #FixNigeriaNow to construct help on social media.
There was an elevated army presence in Abuja on Monday – a day after Defence Minister Bashir Magashi warned protesters in opposition to “breaching nationwide safety”, the BBC’s Nduka Orjinmo studies from the town.
Torture allegations
In Lagos, the nation’s industrial hub, protesters blocked entry to the principle worldwide airport by barricading the highway.
Amnesty mentioned police brutality has continued, with a 17-year-old teenager, named solely as Saifullah, dying in police custody in northern Kano state on Monday.
She had allegedly been tortured to demise, prompting protests in Kano’s Kofar Mata space, Amnesty added.
Protest is at present happening in Kano round Kofar Mata space, following the demise of Saifullah – a 17-year-old in police custody within the morning. The protest in opposition to police brutality erupted after it was learnt that Saifullah was allegedly tortured to demise by the police. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/JaURZLe1js
— Amnesty Worldwide Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 19, 2020
Police haven’t but commented on the allegation.
In different developments, Amnesty mentioned police fired tear gasoline at peaceable protesters in Abuja, whereas armed thugs had early on Monday morning attacked activists who had been occupying the central financial institution’s headquarters within the metropolis.
Dozens of protesters have been severely injured, the rights group mentioned.
It was the newest in a sequence of “escalating violence and coordinated assaults” in opposition to #EndSars protesters, Amnesty added.
The assaults have additionally led to casualties in latest days within the cities of Benin within the south, and Oshogbo within the middle-belt, it mentioned.
“We once more name on regulation enforcement companies to research these incidents and defend the protesters from additional assault by hoodlums,” Amnesty added.
In the meantime, the Edo state authorities has declared an indefinite curfew due to “incidents of vandalism and assaults carried out by hoodlums within the guise of #EndSars protesters”.
Earlier on Monday, prisoners broke out of a jail within the state.
Native media reported that greater than 200 prisoners had escaped, however there was no unbiased affirmation of this.
In movies posted on social media, some males might be seen scaling a excessive barbed-wire fence mentioned to be the jail partitions.
Police mentioned two police stations and a police submit have been attacked within the state by “individuals posing as #EndSars protesters”.
“The extent of injury can’t be ascertained in the meanwhile however report signifies that the protesters carted away arms and ammunition from the armoury and freed the suspects in custody earlier than setting among the services ablaze,” it mentioned.
Some Twitter customers responded to the declare with scepticism.
“Nigerian police which are comfortable to shoot at peaceable protesters all of the sudden froze when prisoners are escaping??” one tweeter commented.
An unprecedented problem to Nigeria’s leaders
By Ishaq Khalid, BBC Information, Abuja
The continued protests are clearly a robust message not solely to the present authorities however to the whole political class in Nigeria.
The relentlessness of the younger folks is rare. Demonstrations like these hardly ever final for greater than three days however these ones seem like gathering momentum.
In addition to calling for an finish to dangerous governance and poor financial situations, some protesters are additionally starting to demand extra motion from the federal government to deal with widespread insecurity within the north of the nation, the place armed felony gangs perform lethal assaults and kidnap folks for ransom.
The federal government’s response to among the calls for of the protesters has been unprecedented too.
It has pledged to disband Sars, arrange of panels to research and prosecute erring cops and promised wider police reforms.
One other uncommon gesture is the general public apology by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who admitted that the federal government had not acted quick sufficient to handle younger folks’s issues.
However the protesters stay unhappy, saying they want extra motion.
It’s apparent that Nigerian officers are nervous concerning the ongoing protests and are deliberating how one can deal with them earlier than they get out of hand.