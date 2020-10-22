Endangered Texas senator releases advert in opposition to MJ Hegar that makes her look f*cking unhealthy a**

In 2018, Texan MJ Hegar burst onto the political scene with an introductory video that I described on the time because the “best political ad I’d ever seen.” I’ll embody that on the finish of this submit in case you by some means missed that magical introductory video or wish to see it once more. It went megaviral on the time and helped propel Hegar, a Purple Coronary heart-decorated fight veteran helicopter pilot, right into a 2020 race for U.S. Senate in opposition to Sen. John Cornyn, a person who has lengthy overstayed his time in Washington.

Two years later, MJ Hegar is giving John Cornyn an actual run for his (darkish, swampy) cash. She has been dealing with an uphill battle in opposition to somebody who has spent 18 years within the Senate, however as voters get to know her, they like what they see. The Daily Kos Elections polling average currently shows Hegar within striking distance of Cornyn, with a 5-point hole between the 2 and a whopping 9% of voters saying they’re nonetheless undecided. Which means the closing days for each campaigns are targeted on defining, for the undecided voter, precisely who MJ Hegar is. Sen. John Cornyn’s camp has determined to outline her as a foul-mouthed (and presumably un-ladylike) candidate. Sadly for Cornyn, this advert makes her appear like a complete unhealthy ass, which she is.

Watch the advert under.