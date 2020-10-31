Enter the Each day Kos Elections 2020 prediction contest, with prizes sponsored by GreensBabka.com!

This, too, could possibly be yours.

No, you’re not dreaming: The Each day Kos Elections prediction contest is again! We’re thrilled to announce that our good buddies at the exceptional Green’s Bakery have generously donated the prizes for the highest three finishers: $50 present playing cards to be used on the Inexperienced’s online store! That’s proper: Should you dare, you’ll be able to suppose exterior the babka.

If you’d like an opportunity to earn a few of New York’s best baked items, we’re asking you to choose the winners in the entire races—for Senate, Home, and some different surprises—that we have rated as Tossups as of Friday afternoon. And, as a tie-breaker, we wish you to guess the vote share of every of the candidates in Indiana’s three-way gubernatorial election.

You’ll be able to enter as many instances as you want utilizing the shape beneath, up till the competition deadline (5 PM ET Tuesday—one hour earlier than the primary polls shut), however when you enter greater than as soon as, solely your ultimate submission will depend. The competition is simply open to Each day Kos customers in good standing, with accounts created previous to this posting. (You’ll be able to nonetheless submit guesses if you must create an account now, although you received’t be eligible for prizes.) Additionally, you will want to offer your e mail tackle in order that we will contact you when you win. We won’t publish or share your e-mail tackle. Click here to begin your contest submission.

Be at liberty to share your predictions in feedback (although solely solutions submitted by way of the shape will depend). Winners shall be notified as soon as all election outcomes are ultimate, so there could also be a little bit of a delay earlier than we will contact you.

Now go and earn that babka! And good luck!