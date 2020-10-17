Erdogan tells Trudeau suspension of drone exports is towards alliance spirit

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin meets with Turkish President Erdogan in Moscow



ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan instructed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Canada’s suspension of the export of some drone know-how was not in step with the spirit of alliance, Erdogan’s workplace mentioned late on Friday.

Canada suspended the export of some drone know-how to Turkey earlier this month because it probes allegations the gear was utilized by Azeri forces concerned in preventing with Armenia.

In a telephone name on Friday, Erdogan and Trudeau mentioned bettering relations and rising bilateral commerce, the Turkish presidency mentioned, including that in addition they talked about overcoming points concerning cooperation within the defence sector.

“In the course of the name, President Tayyip Erdogan mentioned Canada’s suspension of the export of some army items to Turkey as a result of Azerbajian-Armenia battle… is towards the spirit of alliance,” the presidency mentioned.

Turkey and Canada are each members of NATO.

Following Canada’s announcement, Turkey’s International Ministry had mentioned the suspension confirmed a double commonplace.

Turkey’s army exports to its ally Azerbaijan have risen six-fold this 12 months, with gross sales of drones and different army gear rising to $77 million final month alone earlier than preventing broke out over the Nagorno-Karabakh area, in line with exports knowledge.

Canadian arms management group Undertaking Ploughshares says video of air strikes launched by Azerbaijan signifies the drones had been geared up with imaging and concentrating on programs made by L3Harris Wescam, the Canada-based unit of L3Harris Applied sciences (NYSE:) Inc.

Ankara has mentioned it stands firmly beside its shut ally within the battle over Nagorno-Karabakh.