Ernst Struggles in Iowa as Republicans Battle to Maintain Senate Amid Trump’s Woes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Toby Keith music blared from loudspeakers as Senator Joni Ernst, carrying an power drink, labored a crowd of bikers on this city close to the Nebraska border, shaking arms and giving out hugs.
Human-size Trump indicators stood within the Harley-Davidson retailer car parking zone beneath a brilliant, nearly cyan blue sky, however there was a notice of gloom within the voices of some supporters of Ms. Ernst, a Republican. One quantity was on their minds: $100 million.
That’s how a lot allies of her Democratic rival, the businesswoman Theresa Greenfield, are pumping into the costliest Senate race Iowa has ever seen. Assault advertisements bombarding the airwaves — throughout school soccer video games and conservative discuss radio exhibits — paint the senator as a villain intent on stripping away Social Safety and medical advantages for residents.
Six years after storming into workplace as maybe the highest-profile member of a vaunted class that took again Republican management of the Senate, Ms. Ernst, 50, finds herself in a tricky re-election race that’s emblematic of her social gathering’s battle to maintain the Senate majority with a weakened President Trump on the high of the ticket.
Ms. Ernst, who has tightly embraced the president at the same time as his standing has fallen, has trailed Ms. Greenfield in each ballot for the previous month, and in a recent New York Times-Siena poll, as many Iowans had a unfavorable view of her as those that had a optimistic one. The survey underscored a bitter actuality for the primary girl to characterize Iowa in Congress: Mr. Trump’s troubles, notably with feminine voters, are doing actual injury to Republicans down the poll.
The social gathering holds a 53-to-47 benefit within the Senate, however as many as eight of its incumbents are in jeopardy of dropping in hotly contested races. That features different stars of the category of 2014 as soon as believed to be a part of a promising new era of Republicans, together with Senators Cory Gardner of Colorado, Steve Daines of Montana, Dan Sullivan of Alaska and David Perdue of Georgia.
Ms. Ernst is extensively seen as a bellwether candidate, who will rise or fall together with her social gathering, and with Mr. Trump. Virtually nobody believes Republicans can maintain onto management of the Senate if Ms. Ernst loses.
The president gained Iowa by greater than 9 share factors in 2016, however he now trails or is statistically tied in state polls with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic nominee.
Whereas Ms. Ernst has sometimes parted methods from the president — she opposed Mr. Trump’s tariffs, as an example, and supported eradicating the names of Accomplice navy leaders from navy bases — she has extra usually embraced him.
Sustain with Election 2020
On the Harley-Davidson occasion in Sioux Metropolis, Ms. Ernst — who gave a speech on the Republican Nationwide Conference this 12 months and was as soon as thought of a possible working mate for Mr. Trump — urged her supporters to attract a “purple line within the sand” towards encroaching liberalism by backing the president, echoing his marketing campaign message.
Later, chatting with reporters, Ms. Ernst mentioned she didn’t consider Mr. Trump’s declining reputation in Iowa would damage her, and argued he might nonetheless win over the suburban girls who’ve been turning towards him. However she hastened so as to add that she was “working my very own marketing campaign” and even instructed quite a lot of Iowans may cross social gathering strains to vote for each Mr. Biden and her.
“There could also be points the place individuals will disagree with the president, however they’ll be supportive of me,” Ms. Ernst mentioned. “So it’s actually as much as these Iowans to exit and make that call, however I hope they do acknowledge that Iowa is the place I used to be born and raised and Iowans are the those who I care about.”
Karen M. Kedrowski, a political-science professor at Iowa State College and the director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Heart for Ladies and Politics, mentioned in some components of the state, Mr. Trump had grown “poisonous,” which might have an effect on Republicans who had not distanced themselves sufficient from him.
“Their fates are tied collectively,” Ms. Kedrowski mentioned of Ms. Ernst and Mr. Trump. “There’s such dissatisfaction with the Trump administration, it’s spilling over to hurt Republicans down-ballot.”
Ms. Ernst entered the Senate on the power of a buzzworthy “Make ‘Em Squeal” advert, pledging to chop wasteful spending simply as she had castrated pigs on her household farm. She quickly grew to become the one girl on Senator Mitch McConnell’s management crew, and spoke out powerfully about surviving rape and home abuse.
However for Ms. Ernst, Ms. Greenfield presents a a lot steeper problem than did Bruce Braley, a gaffe-prone former congressman whom she simply defeated by greater than 8 share factors six years in the past.
With a biography that resonates with Iowans, Ms. Greenfield has proved a disciplined messenger, hammering Ms. Ernst on pocketbook points like well being care, whereas stressing her personal background as a navy mom and a “scrappy farm child” who grew up in close by southern Minnesota.
She wears flannel shirts in her tv advertisements. In entrance of her Des Moines residence sit logs of firewood Ms. Greenfield says she chops herself. “I grew up fairly dang scrappy, I obtained to let you know,” she likes to say.
Her farm roots had been on show throughout a televised debate Thursday evening when she accurately answered a query in regards to the worth of corn within the state, whereas Ms. Ernst was stumped by a follow-up in regards to the worth of soybeans.
“You grew up on a farm,” Ron Steele, a Waterloo information anchor who was a moderator of the controversy, advised Ms. Ernst. “You must know this.”
Whereas Ms. Ernst was driving her motorbike throughout the state final weekend, Ms. Greenfield was on the Smith household farm in Buffalo Heart close to Iowa’s northern border, stepping by contemporary pig manure and swatting bugs away from her neck as she talked about well being care.
“That is whole bias, however she’s a farm woman,” mentioned Jody Smith, 65, a farmer, explaining why she determined to help Ms. Greenfield. “I do know that she has discovered to work exhausting. She will be able to stand as much as anybody in Washington.”
Ms. Greenfield has run a cautious race, presenting herself as a centrist. She doesn’t denigrate Mr. Trump’s supporters and criticizes the Democratic Celebration for not focusing sufficient on neighborhood faculties.
She additionally has her personal compelling story of overcoming private tragedy. Her first husband died in a office accident when she was 24 and pregnant with their second baby. The household survived on Social Safety funds.
“Turning into a younger widow modified my life,” she mentioned. “I didn’t have any option to pay the payments.”
With a unified Democratic message coming from social gathering leaders in Washington, Ms. Greenfield has stayed centered on the difficulty of well being care, hitting Ms. Ernst repeatedly on her votes to repeal the Inexpensive Care Act and her embrace of a false claim stemming from a conspiracy principle that the coronavirus demise toll was being inflated.
Political motion committees related to Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the minority chief, have pumped tens of thousands and thousands of {dollars} into the race, taking purpose at Ms. Ernst.
“Senator Ernst can’t be trusted on well being care,” Ms. Greenfield says, calling it the highest concern within the race.
Ms. Ernst has scrambled to reply. When Mr. Schumer forced a recent vote to bar the Trump administration from arguing to overturn the well being care legislation, Ms. Ernst broke together with her social gathering to vote with the Democrats. And he or she apologized repeatedly for her remark questioning the coronavirus demise toll.
“I’m so sorry that my phrases might have offended you,” Ms. Ernst mentioned throughout a latest debate, addressing well being care staff. “You’re great staff. You’re important staff.”
In an try to salvage the seat, Republicans’ Senate marketing campaign arm has begun working its personal assault advertisements towards Ms. Greenfield’s enterprise document, accusing her of “shoddy workmanship” and “breach of contract” — costs the actual property developer disputes.
Ms. Ernst has additionally emphasised Ms. Greenfield’s failed foray into politics in 2018, when she briefly ran for Congress however ended her bid after her former marketing campaign supervisor admitted to forging signatures on petition paperwork.
Some Iowans mentioned they had been turned off by the flood of unfavorable advertisements towards Ms. Ernst.
“The issues which are being marketed towards her, it makes me wish to slap them,” mentioned Denny Gergen, 69, a grain and soybean farmer from northwest Iowa and one of many bikers who turned out to help Ms. Ernst. “Yeah, I do know, hey, it’s politics however that is simply getting soiled.”
Ms. Ernst noticed hope in Mr. Trump’s nomination of Decide Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court docket, arguing that the affirmation struggle would energize conservatives and drive them to the polls to help her. She returned to Washington from the marketing campaign path to take part within the hearings, the place she emphasised Decide Barrett’s standing as a strong conservative girl.
However Ms. Ernst additionally tried to strike a reasonable tone when discussing the implications of elevating Decide Barrett to the Supreme Court docket, mentioning that she had as soon as upheld a protest buffer zone round abortion clinics.
“I feel the chance of Roe v. Wade being overturned could be very minimal,” Ms. Ernst mentioned, referring the landmark determination that established federal abortion rights. “I don’t see that occuring.”
In Iowa on her motorbike tour, Ms. Ernst issued a message that echoed that of Mr. Trump, as she warned voters of a grim future ought to Ms. Greenfield defeat her and Democrats take management of the Senate. A Democratic victory, she mentioned throughout a cease in Des Moines, would imply a takeover of the USA by “excessive liberal pursuits,” “excessive environmentalists” and “excessive abortionists.”
“All of these issues lead us on an unsightly path in the direction of socialism,” Ms. Ernst mentioned.
Then she advised the bikers hanging on her each phrase to get able to experience. “We’re going to point out the state of Iowa that we nonetheless stand behind President Trump,” she mentioned. “We stand and are going to carry this purple line in the USA Senate.”
With that, Ms. Ernst pulled her hair again right into a ponytail, hopped on her Harley, revved the engine and took off, main a small military of bikers east away from town, American flags flying from the again of their bikes, many adorned in daring letters: “T-R-U-M-P.”