Ernst Struggles in Iowa as Republicans Battle to Maintain Senate Amid Trump’s Woes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Toby Keith music blared from loudspeakers as Senator Joni Ernst, carrying an power drink, labored a crowd of bikers on this city close to the Nebraska border, shaking arms and giving out hugs.

Human-size Trump indicators stood within the Harley-Davidson retailer car parking zone beneath a brilliant, nearly cyan blue sky, however there was a notice of gloom within the voices of some supporters of Ms. Ernst, a Republican. One quantity was on their minds: $100 million.

That’s how a lot allies of her Democratic rival, the businesswoman Theresa Greenfield, are pumping into the costliest Senate race Iowa has ever seen. Assault advertisements bombarding the airwaves — throughout school soccer video games and conservative discuss radio exhibits — paint the senator as a villain intent on stripping away Social Safety and medical advantages for residents.

Six years after storming into workplace as maybe the highest-profile member of a vaunted class that took again Republican management of the Senate, Ms. Ernst, 50, finds herself in a tricky re-election race that’s emblematic of her social gathering’s battle to maintain the Senate majority with a weakened President Trump on the high of the ticket.