Summary

We’re lowering the reconciliation threshold for ESFA (Education and Skills Funding Agency) funded AEB skills for adults, including non-formula-funded community learning and 19 to 24 internships, as well as ALLB providers for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The threshold is lowered from 97% or 100% to 90% to take into account the difficulties and uncertainties faced by many providers due to the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reconciliation process

In order to incentivize adult skills teaching and ensure value for money, we normally reclaim all funds from ESFA scholars (for AEB adult skills and 19-24 internships) who are less than Deliver 97% of their scholarship allocation. With ALLB financing, 100% of the underdelivery is normally reclaimed.

Changes to the threshold for 2020 to 2021

If vendors deliver 90% or more of their AEB and ALLB assignments, there will be no year-end voting. If vendors deliver less than 90%, we’ll get back the difference between their actual delivery and 90%. For example, a delivery of 85% would result in a 5% clawback of the allotment. This change only applies to this year. The transition threshold will return to the normal level of 97% for the next academic year.

Your regulated and unregulated delivery and student support will be combined with your non-formula funded community learning delivery to form your ultimate delivery value. This is divided by the peg value to calculate the final delivery percentage on which the reconciliation is based.

Charging for your delivery will only include delivery of non-formula funded community learning up to the value specified in your funding agreement (if applicable).

This 90% threshold is the final position for the 2020-2021 academic year and cannot change. There will be no business case process.

We will update our AEB funding rules for the 2020-2021 academic year in April to include this change. We are announcing this change now to help providers better plan their care for the remainder of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Allocations for the COVID-19 qualification offering, including funding for the new Level 3 adult offering, are earmarked and the transition threshold for underachievement remains unchanged at 97%.

Summary of the revised thresholds

Financing strand Revised threshold AEB (Adult Skills, Including Learner Support and Community Learning) Only a delivery below 90% will be restored. For example, a delivery of 85% will result in 5% of the allocation being restored (the only other rule to consider is that community learning about the delivery is not taken into account). 19 to 24 internships (ringfenced) Only deliveries below 90% will be reclaimed. For example, if the delivery is 85%, 5% of the allocation will be reclaimed COVID-19 Skills Offer (ringfenced) Unchanged – any shipment above 97% and no recovery will occur, but a shipment below 97% will result in all shipments being recovered ALL B Only deliveries below 90% will be reclaimed. For example, if the delivery is 85%, 5% of the allocation will be reclaimed

Our primary goal is to help providers continue to deliver as much quality service as possible, even above the 90% threshold, whether this is face-to-face, online or otherwise remotely, and also by subcontracting (for AEB-funded) only provision is made if this meets our requirements for subcontracting. When providers are successfully delivering to adults, we will identify and share best practices to help all providers.

We will attempt to schedule the clawbacks from December 2021 onwards under the final funding application process as usual and will preferably fully recover within fiscal year 2021-2022. We will work with vendors who wish to request a gradual recovery plan (up to 4 months). If this would lead to financial difficulties, we will look into additional cases with your ESFA Territorial Team.

AEB allocations for 2021-2022

We will shortly publish the allocations of the ESFA AEB providers for the funding year 2021 to 2022.

additional Information

We will continue to fund the delivery of up to 103% of the ESFA-funded AEB grant allocation from providers (110% for 19-24 internships) in 2020-2021.

In areas where the AEB has been transferred, the combined mayors’ offices or the Greater London Authority are responsible for taking into account any provider flexibility in their areas.

If you have any questions, please contact your ESFA Territorial Team or use our online inquiry form.