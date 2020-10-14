Unique: Huawei in talks to divest components of Honor smartphone enterprise, sources say

© Reuters. Folks stroll previous an commercial for Huawei’s Honor smartphones at an airport in Shenzhen



By Julie Zhu

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Huawei Applied sciences Co Ltd is in talks with Digital China Group Co Ltd (SZ:) and different suitors to promote components of its Honor smartphone unit in a deal that would fetch as much as 25 billion yuan ($3.7 billion), individuals with data of the matter mentioned.

Embattled Huawei is resetting its priorities within the face of U.S. sanctions and can deal with its higher-end Huawei telephones quite than the Honor model which is aimed toward younger individuals and the finances acutely aware, they mentioned.

The property to be bought have but to be finalised however might embrace Honor’s model, analysis & improvement capabilities and associated provide chain administration enterprise, two of the individuals mentioned.

The deal could also be an all-cash sale and will find yourself smaller, value someplace between 15 billion yuan and 25 billion yuan, one of many individuals mentioned.

Digital China, the principle distributor for Honor telephones, has emerged because the frontrunner however different potential consumers embrace Chinese language electronics maker TCL and rival smartphone maker Xiaomi (OTC:) Corp (HK:), the individuals mentioned.

The sources declined to be recognized because the talks had been confidential.

Huawei, Digital China and Xiaomi didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark. TCL declined to remark.