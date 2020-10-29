Unique: Mulatto Performs In Bodysuit Dripping With Diamonds At Legendary Strip Membership Magic Metropolis For 2020 Hip Hop Awards Efficiency

Atlanta rapper, Mulatto first gained a lot success after profitable Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Sport” in 2016. Since then, the artist has made her stamp within the music scene. Mulatto made her debut on the 2020 BET HIP HOP Awards with fairly the efficiency. The brand new femcee makes use of her southern roots a bit of sass and loads of intercourse enchantment for her efficiency “B**** from Da Souf,” “Muwop,” and “Youngest and Richest” from her 2020 album “Queen of Da Souf,” with the assistance from Gucci Mane. “Huge Latto” wore a scorching pink satin bodysuit with beaded chandelier detailing. We spoke to her style stylist, Todd White, concerning the inspiration behind tonight’s look. Paying homage to Magic Metropolis, Atlanta’s primary strip membership, Todd needed to present Mulatto a playful but horny look. See what he says about her Hip Hop Awards look!

BET: What number of outfit modifications does Mulatto have tonight? Todd White: Mulatto has an interchangeable look all through her efficiency . You’ll see that She begins on this huge pink Cabaret / showgirl impressed hat, and results in this gorgeous pink gown made out of ostrich feathers . BET: What’s the inspiration behind her look? TW: As soon as I analyzed the artistic for this efficiency I felt just like the look ought to give enjoyable , road and horny whereas staying true to her general “Queen of Da Souf” aesthetic. My inspiration got here from what I believed probably the most paid showgirl performing within the streets of ATL. BET: What’s the course of like for you, how did you provide you with the idea, and who’s the designer? TW: In the case of analysis and inspiration I like to actually take my time . I wish to be sure that I’m pulling the suitable parts from references that I really feel like praise the aesthetic. On this case I needed to check with the artistic usually to verify I delivered one thing classic impressed whereas nonetheless updating and pushing the look ahead. The designer of Mulatto’s outfit is Oscar Utierre.