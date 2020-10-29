Exonerated 5’s Raymond Santana Slams Trump For ‘Least Racist Individual In The Room’ Remark

Few folks have skilled the influence of Donald Trump’s racism first-hand the best way Raymond Santana, one of many Exonerated Five, has. Santana was instantly attacked by Trump when he was a minor throughout what was often called the “Central Park 5” trial.

Simply weeks after Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Korey Clever, Raymond Santana, and Kevin Richardson had been falsely accused of raping a white girl in April of 1989 in New York Metropolis’s Central Park, Trump took out a full web page advert in The New York Times calling for the kids, all minors on the time, to be put to demise. Every of them served between 5 and 12 years in jail and had been all exonerated by 2014.

Raymond Santana was solely 14 years outdated.

In a brand new interview with TMZ, he mentioned about Trump — who maintains their perception that they’re responsible, regardless of exonerative proof — “Donald Trump’s feedback in direction of this case, it impacts us an ideal deal as a result of now that is the President of america. This is not the actual property tycoon who was dishonest folks out of cash … That is now an individual who runs the federal government.”

He continued, “For us, it is like we’ve to always stroll on eggshells or we’ve to always fear concerning the microscope that’s on us as a result of now you’ve this man who says that we’re nonetheless responsible. These scars that we’ve aren’t correctly healed and each time he says we’re responsible, he rouses up folks in America who really feel that we’re nonetheless responsible of this case and who would possibly wish to do bodily hurt.”

Santana additionally thanked Joe Biden for mentioning their case on the final presidential debate and known as out Trump saying he’s the “least racist particular person” within the room, “For him to say that he is the ‘least particular person racist within the room’ after which he appears to be like across the room and he cannot even see anyone — even tells you himself, ‘It is too darkish.’ He cannot see the group. So, he is the one particular person there who’s racist.”

Watch beneath: