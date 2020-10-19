Skilled: Darkest Weeks of Pandemic Are But to Come

Oct. 19, 2020 — A prime infectious illness specialist mentioned Sunday that the nation is coming into the darkest time of your entire pandemic.

“We do have vaccines and therapeutics coming down the pike,” Michael Osterholm, PhD, the director of the Heart for Infectious Illness Analysis and Coverage on the College of Minnesota, mentioned on NBC’s Meet the Press. “However if you truly take a look at the time interval for that, the subsequent 6 to 12 weeks are going to be the darkest of your entire pandemic.”

Different well being consultants have additionally predicted the autumn and winter can be a treacherous time for the USA, as a result of chilly climate forces individuals inside, the place the virus is extra simply unfold, and the flu season is starting. We’re months away from a vaccine that’s extensively accessible. The Unites States surpassed the 8 million mark in complete coronavirus circumstances final week.

“Friday, we had 70,000 circumstances, matching the biggest quantity we had seen again through the actually critical peak in July,” Osterholm mentioned. “That quantity, we will blow proper by way of that. And between now and the vacations, we’ll see numbers a lot, a lot bigger than even the 67,000 to 75,000 circumstances.”

Osterholm mentioned the USA has “a serious downside in messaging” concerning the pandemic response, as evidenced by polls displaying excessive skepticism a couple of coronavirus vaccine.

“Individuals do not know what to imagine, and that is one in all our big challenges going ahead, is we have got to get the message to the general public that displays the science and displays actuality,” he mentioned.





The nation wants a “lead” voice to unify nationwide response, he mentioned. “That is bringing individuals collectively to know, why are we doing this? That is an FDR [President Franklin Roosevelt] fireside-chat strategy. And we’re simply not doing that.”

Although President Donald Trump created a coronavirus job power, he has given a lot of the duty for pandemic response to governors. The states have a variety of methods. Not all states, for instance, have imposed statewide face mask mandates.



