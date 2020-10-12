Consultants query Trump’s COVID-19 standing however he is hitting the marketing campaign path once more

Most of all, Trump simply needs to return to his ego-stroking marketing campaign tour. He wants to be on the road every day, Axios experiences, main one adviser to worry, “He’s going to kill himself.” Trump is starting on Monday in Sanford, Florida, with a rally some locals fear will compromise public well being.

”I’m apprehensive about anyone that has had COVID or examined optimistic being out locally in lower than two weeks,” a metropolis commissioner informed The Every day Beast. “It could possibly be the president, it could possibly be my worst enemy. I don’t care who it’s. They shouldn’t be out in public.”

”No particular person of their proper thoughts would do that and danger so many individuals,” an area enterprise proprietor mentioned.

Biden, who has persistently examined adverse for coronavirus, can be campaigning in Ohio on Monday and in Florida on Tuesday—in a safer means than the Trump signature rally, with its superspreader dangers. His spouse, Dr. Jill Biden, can be campaigning in Georgia on Monday and Texas on Tuesday, with polls tight within the historically deep crimson state. Donald Trump Jr. may even be in Georgia on Monday, highlighting that that is one other historically crimson state that’s in play.