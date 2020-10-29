Exxon broadcasts extra job cuts amid ongoing Covid-19 hit to grease demand

Exxon mentioned Thursday that it intends to scale back its U.S. workers by round 1,900 staff because the vitality big continues to see its operations pressured by the coronavirus pandemic. The layoffs will happen by means of a mixture of voluntary and involuntary packages.

Exxon mentioned the discount is a part of ongoing reorganization efforts geared toward bettering effectivity and lowering prices.

“These actions will enhance the corporate’s long-term price competitiveness and make sure the firm manages by means of the present unprecedented market circumstances,” a press release from the corporate mentioned. “The affect of COVID-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s merchandise has elevated the urgency of the continued effectivity work.”

Earlier in October Exxon mentioned it was reducing its European operations by 1,600 positions by means of the top of 2021.

The announcement comes because the oil and gasoline trade continues to really feel the ache of the coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, has recovered since plunging into detrimental territory for the time time on document in April, however the contract nonetheless trades at a deep low cost to prior costs.

On Thursday WTI traded round $36. As just lately as January it traded north of $62 per barrel.

Amid the decline in costs, vitality firms have taken drastic measures to enhance their steadiness sheets, together with lowering workers and in some instances suspending dividends.

Exxon has repeatedly mentioned that its dividend stays a precedence. On Wednesday the corporate maintained its fourth quarter dividend at 87 cents per share, though this was the primary time since 1982 that it did not increase its payout.

Exxon will report third quarter outcomes on Friday earlier than the market opens. Shares have been up 2.6% throughout noon buying and selling. For the yr, the inventory is down 53%.