ExxonMobil racks up a 3rd straight loss as pandemic dents demand

ExxonMobil introduced its third consecutive quarterly loss on Friday because it slashed deliberate capital spending for subsequent yr and warned of “vital” impairments within the coming months.

The oil supermajor posted a web lack of $680m within the three months to September, down from a $3.2bn revenue in the identical interval final yr.

Underlining the persistent results of this yr’s oil price crash, it mentioned it will minimize capital expenditures — already drastically decreased this yr — by as much as a 3rd subsequent yr and that property with values of as much as $30bn had been prone to writedowns because it carries out a portfolio assessment within the coming months.

The writedowns might apply to its dry gasoline portfolio, it mentioned, together with property it acquired in 2009 when it bought XTO Energy for $41bn — a deal wherein Exxon is taken into account to have vastly overpaid.

“We stay assured in our long-term technique and the basics of our enterprise, and are taking the mandatory actions to protect worth whereas defending the stability sheet and dividend,” chief government Darren Woods mentioned.

“We’re on tempo to attain our 2020 cost-reduction targets and are progressing further financial savings subsequent yr as we handle by this unprecedented down cycle.”

Exxon plans to scale back capital spending to $23bn this yr — a 3rd lower than it had initially deliberate — and shrink working prices by 15 per cent. However it mentioned the cuts would proceed into 2021 with capex anticipated to fall as little as $16bn subsequent yr. The corporate on Thursday introduced plans to scale back its workforce by 15 per cent — or greater than 14,000 jobs — by the top of 2020.

Revenues of $46bn had been down by about 30 per cent on the identical interval final yr. Upstream manufacturing was down 7 per cent to three.7m barrels a day.

Corporations throughout the sector have struggled within the wake of the worth crash earlier this yr triggered by the pandemic. Exxon rival Chevron on Friday posted a $207m loss for a similar interval, in contrast with a revenue of $2.6bn.

Chevron chief Mike Wirth mentioned the hit to demand triggered by the virus continued to weigh on the sector.

“The world’s financial system continues to function under pre-pandemic ranges, impacting demand for our merchandise that are intently linked to financial exercise,” he mentioned.