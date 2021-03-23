March 17, 2021

Inmates at the Lake County Sheriff’s Adult Corrections Facility can virtually return to training while in detention. Classes of adult education, adult secondary education and English as a Second Language (ABE / ASE / ESL) classes at College of Lake County (CLC) have resumed after a hiatus during the pandemic.

“A criminal complaint is not a life sentence,” said Thomas Warren, student success coordinator for community education at CLC. “Inmates have the opportunity to change their path through education, training, and forgiveness. Our classes provide underrepresented members of our community a second chance through impartial education.”

As of March 2020, inmate education programs by the Lake County Jail College have been suspended due to the increased health and safety measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by Sheriff John D. Idleburg and assisted by the leadership of the Lake County Jail, including Inmate Program Manager Zashariya Wright, Correction Chief John Idleburg Patrick Firman, CLC Adult Enrollment Specialist Jorge Gonzalez, and Lake IT County Jail, CLC’s Adult Education Department and ESL developed plans based on the latest safety guidelines. CLC looks after around 100 inmates annually.

Wright says, “This education will aid students in their release and return to society. These classes give hope for their future. We want to bring more classes with substance, future, and hope to these often forgotten members of our society.”

Virtual classes began in March 2021 for inmates wishing to complete their high school equivalency. The two groups will continue to work together to safely provide additional educational opportunities for the students of the Lake County Jail. CLC strives to provide equitable education for underrepresented members of the community through partnerships like these.

CLC’s Adult Education and ESL Department provides meaningful learning experiences to support the educational and career dreams of the college’s diverse student population. The department helps each student to be a successful and responsible member of the community by providing them with the tools they need to be successful now and in the future. For more information, please call 847-543-2024.

About the College of Lake County:

The College of Lake County is a comprehensive community college committed to providing equal, quality education, cultural enrichment, and partnerships to advance the diverse communities of northeast Illinois. At three locations in Grayslake, Vernon Hills, and Waukegan, or offered online, college classes are affordable and accessible to help each student achieve academic, professional, and personal goals. More than 70,000 students have earned degrees and certificates since the college opened in 1969. The College of Lake County is the only higher education institution selected by Forbes as one of Illinois’ 15 Best Places to Work and is a national leader in many areas. including sustainability and conservation. For more information, visit www.clcillinois.edu or call (847) 543-2000.

This news release was produced by the College of Lake County. The views expressed here are the author’s own.