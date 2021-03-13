CASE RIVER – The town man who refused to hand himself and his toddler over to the police in his Prospect Street apartment for hours on Thursday was charged in the district court on Friday on charges of reckless endangering of a child and, among other things serious rape of an adult.

Anthony Harden, 28, of 22 Prospect St. was being held without bail pending a November 21 hazard hearing. Evidence is then presented to a judge who will determine whether Harden will receive bail before the trial.

Not guilty lawsuits have been filed on Harden’s behalf for aggravated rape, two assaults and a battery with a dangerous weapon, one assault and battery, and reckless endangerment of a child.

The police reacted to Harden’s apartment at around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators arrived at the residence a few hours after reporting a rape to authorities, and Harden was identified as a suspected perpetrator, according to a police report from Serious Crimes Detective Nicholas Custadio. The charges of rape, assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon emerged from this report.

Harden was holding his 5-month-old child when he opened the door to his apartment to officials, the report said. Police claim Harden waved a “little golden sword” and then closed the door to the authorities, who in turn “went back to the porch to keep their distance”.

Officials forced open the door and asked Harden to drop the gun several times before Harden relented and tossed the gun back into the apartment, the report said.

The stalemate lasted more than three hours while Harden held his child in his arms, refused to put him down, and allegedly threatened to harm himself and the child if officials approached, Custadio alleged in his report. During this time, parts of Prospect Street were blocked while police and ambulance vehicles stood nearby.

Harden finally handed his child over to Officer David Lafleur around 6:30 p.m. The child was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital for examination.

About half an hour after the child was removed from the apartment, Harden was arrested and handcuffed from the apartment building to an ambulance. He was examined at St. Anne’s Hospital, the police report said.

A prosecutor said the government plans to call witnesses to testify next week at Harden’s hearing about the dangerousness. Harden is being held without bail at Ash Street Jail in New Bedford until the hearing.

Email Amanda Burke at [email protected]