‘Household Issues’ Siblings Eddie And Laura To Play Brother And Sister In New Vacation Film

A complete new era of followers have been launched to the favored 90s sitcom Household Issues via syndication, however two of the present’s actors are reuniting in a means which may make some of us a bit uncomfortable. EW.com experiences Darius McCrary and Kellie Shanygne Williams who performed siblings Eddie and Laura Winslow have joined the forged of a brand new vacation film the place they are going to as soon as once more play brother and sister.

Christmas in Carolina is a romantic comedy that options Elle (performed by Atlanta’s Joslyn Y. Corridor), as an funding banker who has given up on love till she meets Wesley (performed by David L. Rowell), a former NBA participant and CEO of a small advertising and marketing agency.

Wesley invitations Elle house for Christmas in South Carolina to fulfill his mother and father. At first hesitant, Elle accepts the invitation however in doing so, she finally ends up getting rather more than she bargained for.

The movie is directed by Peggy Williams and the script is written by Stacie Davis. It’s slated for On-Demand and On-Digital launch on November 1. It is going to be fascinating to see if Household Issues followers will be capable of settle for the actors of their new roles.

Watch the trailer for Christmas in Carolina under.