Fastly friends Cloudflare, Akamai fall after minimize Q3 gross sales outlook (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) falls 6.4% AH and Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) drops 2.6% after peer Fastly minimize its Q3 income steering from $73.5-75.5M to $70-71M, citing decrease than anticipated utilization by Tiktok, the company’s largest single customer.

Akamai will launch earnings outcomes on October 27, and Fastly will print its full Q3 metrics the next day. . Cloudflare is scheduled to report earnings after hours on November 5.

Within the August earnings report, Fastly revealed that TikTok had accounted for 12% of the company’s H1 revenue.

