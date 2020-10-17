Fetty Wap Shares Devastating Publish About His ‘Twin Brother’ Who Handed Away

Fetty Wap is sharing some very devastating information a couple of member of his household.

Taking to Instagram the New Jersey rapper and singer confirmed that his youthful brother, whom he calls his “twin brother,” just lately handed away in a caption beneath an image of the 2 of them collectively.

“I like you lil bro my twin. R.I.P…” he wrote. “I failed you bro I’m sorry…I preserve calling ya cellphone and also you gained’t choose tf up and that s**t by no means ring 3 occasions now it’s straight to vm I like you lil bro I actually thought I may get you out earlier than I ever needed to make a submit like this lil bro like wtf.”

RELATED: Coi Leray On Fetty Wap ‘Better Days’ Collab And Why It’s Special To Be A Woman Rapper Now

The submit continues: “Cease asking me am I okay…No TF I’m not Okay. I carried out misplaced so many ni**as that s**t was nearly beginning to really feel regular…however lil brother man it really feel like 2017 once more this similar feeling…I do know ya slogan “don’t cry for me slide for me” I simply don’t know what ima inform my nephew when he ask me why I ain’t be sure to was okay…”