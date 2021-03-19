FGCU Academy, formerly known as The Renaissance Academy, the off-campus learning program branch of Florida Gulf Coast University in Charlotte County, ended its personal Punta Gorda courses after struggling to keep class enrollment going through the pandemic.

The FGCU Academy’s program provided adult education courses – including lectures, short courses, writing workshops, and music lessons – at the Herald Court for more than two decades.

The program’s new name came just months before the pandemic, from FGCU Vice President Kitty Green stated that the rebranding would spark community interest and connect the Bower School of Music & Arts, WGCU Public Media and the 900 faculty members willing to teach on their passions.

FGCU spokesman Kyle McCurry confirmed the end of face-to-face tuition at the Herald Court Center.

“The pandemic has moved our programming from face-to-face to online, but it has never stopped,” he said. “After much deliberation, we leave the Herald Court Center. Once our COVID logs relax, we will resume classes at the FGCU Academy elsewhere in Charlotte County. “

The program joins the venue of Florida Southwestern State College’s Lifetime Learning Institute as another victim of the fast-spreading virus.

Tammie Diehl, a former LLI teacher and writer for The Daily Sun, shared her concern about the lost program. She has taught several classes at LLI, including fiction and literary discussion.

“Since the number of meetings is limited to less than 10, the fear of the virus and the lack of interest are in a small space, it is currently not possible to have classes,” said Diehl.

Diehl has since made suggestions for starting small outdoor courses in local parks. She is currently teaching a group of 10 adults and will continue to work with what she has given the circumstances.

“I try to keep the muse and mood of writing, speaking and reading alive during the difficult times that we cannot achieve,” she said. “I miss sharing information and building a love for these things. I’m glad I’m not in a regular classroom today. “