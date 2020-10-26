For the primary time in over a century, New Hampshire’s Union Chief endorses a Democratic candidate

An essential observe right here: studying by way of the endorsement of Joe Biden, the Union Chief makes an attempt to do the factor that the Republican Social gathering at all times tries to do in these eventualities. Laud the “admirable accomplishments” whereas deriding the numerous penalties of these “accomplishments.” After creating an unsustainable tax coverage that the Union Chief loves, the newspaper reminds its readers that “the nationwide debt has exploded by greater than 7 TRILLION {dollars}.” Now, after all, the COVID-19 pandemic is part of that debt, but in addition a part of that debt? “Admirable accomplishments” equivalent to Trump and the Republican occasion’s tax coverage and elevated protection spending.

Most likely the most effective takeaway right here is that the Republican Social gathering is as soon as once more doing what they did in 2016. They’re attempting to create some type of believable deniability for the entire horrible stuff their chosen management has executed and continues to do. The primary time round, whereas the Republican institution mentioned that Donald Trump was horrible, they a minimum of had the prospect to cease him as soon as he grew to become president. They didn’t. It seems that Donald Trump wasn’t horrible for his or her insurance policies of company giveaways and utilizing white supremacist programs of bigotry and misinformation and worry to divide the lots, whereas using anti-democracy voter suppression ways within the hopes of constant their minority rule.

Now, that very same group of conservatives need to use Trump because the scapegoat for his or her unhealthy insurance policies and bigotries and elitism. They are going to scapegoat Trump except, of course, he wins. Then, I believe, they are going to transfer onto doing extra of the deleterious policy-making that has introduced our nation to the brink of social and financial break.