Ford sells struggling Brazil manufacturing facility

BRASILIA (Reuters) – U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co (N:) stated on Saturday it had closed the sale of considered one of its factories in Brazil to civil building and logistics agency Construtora Sao Jose and asset supervisor FRAM Capital, with out disclosing the worth.

A earlier settlement to promote the manufacturing facility in Sao Bernardo do Campo, which makes the poor-selling Ford Fiesta (NASDAQ:) in addition to buses, to Brazilian automaker CAOA fell by final yr. Ford subsequently introduced it was closing the plant.

The Ford assertion disclosing the sale to Sao Jose and FRAM didn’t give any particulars on the transaction.