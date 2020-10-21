Former Apple design chief Jony Ive is working for Airbnb

Airbnb Inc. is hiring former Apple Inc. design chief Jony Ive and his new agency, LoveFrom, to work on initiatives with the home-sharing startup.

The San Francisco-based firm, which is planning to go public later this 12 months, on Wednesday stated the multiyear deal might be a “particular collaboration” that may see Ive and his agency assist develop Airbnb’s inside design workforce. In a blog post asserting the transfer, Airbnb Chief Govt Officer Brian Chesky stated he and Ive are longtime buddies.

Airbnb has pushed design to distinguish itself within the on-line rental reserving house. The corporate has its personal typeface and highlights redesigns to its web site and cellular apps. It additionally has a Yard group inside its Samara experimental product team that’s creating houses. Ive’s experience in product design might help these efforts.

At Apple, Ive was answerable for the design of a number of generations of the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch and was generally known as Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’s “religious companion.” He was additionally key within the design of Apple’s new Cupertino, California campus and redesigns to retail shops.

Ive has additionally pursued private initiatives, designing conventional cameras, a diamond ring that offered for over $250,000, a contemporary desk, Christmas tree and toilet home equipment. Ive launched his new firm, LoveFrom, with Marc Newson, one other veteran designer who labored on just a few initiatives at Apple.

Airbnb didn’t disclose the monetary particulars of its settlement with Ive. He isn’t the primary former Apple designer to companion with Airbnb. Miklu Silvanto, who labored underneath Ive at Apple for years, was the pinnacle of interplay and industrial design for Airbnb’s Samara group for a couple of 12 months. He left in April.

Ive left Apple final 12 months, and Airbnb is among the first corporations to say it’s working with him. Apple beforehand stated it might proceed collaborating with Ive through his new firm. Angela Ahrendts, who additionally left Apple final 12 months after operating its retail operations, is on Airbnb’s board of directors.