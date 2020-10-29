Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Lifeless at 49 – E! On-line

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the Miss America Group confirmed the tragic information that former Miss America Leanza Cornett had handed away. She was 49 years outdated.

“Leanza had a vivid and delightful spirit and her giggle was infectious. We all know she meant a lot to so many, together with all of you,” the group’s Facebook statement learn. “We’re devastated by this sudden loss in our Miss America household and we’re deeply sorry for her household and shut associates for his or her loss.”

The group added, “In the mean time, we wouldn’t have any additional info concerning a service for Leanza and we ask that you just please respect her household throughout this tough time.”

A person who organized a Fb web page referred to as “Leanza’s Circle of Love” additionally shared the heartbreaking information, writing, “I am right here to let you recognize Leanza handed this afternoon. She was so beloved. I do not really feel like writing loads proper now; my coronary heart is damaged. Sue.”

NBC Information affiliate News 4 Jax in Jacksonville, Fla. reported that the pageant queen, who was topped Miss America in 1993, died after being hospitalized for a head harm.