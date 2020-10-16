Former president Barack Obama to hit the marketing campaign path for Joe Biden subsequent week

Democratic presidential candidate Illinois Senator Barack Obama and operating mate Delaware Senator Joe Biden wave throughout a rally in Springfield, Illinois, on August 23, 2008.

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama will hit the marketing campaign path subsequent week on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, including a potent voice to the Biden marketing campaign’s efforts to extend turnout and enthusiasm within the remaining days of the 2020 presidential marketing campaign.

Obama is scheduled to look at an occasion for his former vice chairman and shut pal on Wednesday, Oct 21, within the battleground state of Pennsylvania, in keeping with a launch from the Biden marketing campaign.

The occasion in Philadelphia will mark the primary time Obama has campaigned in individual for Biden this yr.

The previous president has appeared in Biden marketing campaign movies, nevertheless, and he gave a keynote handle on the digital Democratic Nationwide Conference this summer season.

Practically 4 years out of workplace, Obama stays among the many hottest figures in American politics, in keeping with polls.

Obama’s excessive approval rankings aren’t misplaced on his successor, Republican President Donald Trump.

Trump has made dismantling Obama’s legacy a cornerstone of his presidency. He has additionally accused Obama of “spying” on his 2016 presidential marketing campaign, and claimed that after Trump gained, Obama took steps to hobble Trump’s incoming administration.

None of those allegations has been confirmed, however that hasn’t stopped the president from demanding that the Justice Division examine and prosecute Obama, Biden and different members of Obama’s Cupboard.

Biden at present leads Trump by about 9 percentage points in an NBC News national polling average, in keeping with NBC Information, and he additionally leads in most battleground states.