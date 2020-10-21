France trainer assault: Macron urges Russia to spice up anti-terror battle

- Revealed
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Russia to spice up co-operation in combating terrorism after the beheading of a trainer by a Russian-born man.
Mr Macron’s feedback got here in a cellphone name with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who described Friday’s assault close to Paris as a “barbarous homicide”.
Samuel Paty, 47, was killed after exhibiting controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils.
The attacker was named as Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old ethnic Chechen.
Anzorov was shot useless by police shortly after the assault near the trainer’s college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, north-west of the French capital.
The brutal homicide has shocked France.
On Wednesday night, Mr Macron will attend an official memorial on the Sorbonne College to award Mr Paty posthumously the Légion d’honneur – France’s highest order of advantage.
What did Macron and Putin say?
Mr Macron stated he wished to see a “strengthening of Franco-Russian co-operation within the battle in opposition to terrorism and unlawful immigration”, the French presidency stated.
It offered no additional particulars about Tuesday’s cellphone name with President Putin.
In the meantime, the Kremlin revealed a short assertion quoting Mr Putin as saying that each events “reaffirmed their mutual curiosity in intensifying joint efforts within the battle in opposition to terrorism and the propagation of extremist ideology”.
What is thought about Anzorov?
Anzorov was born in Moscow however had lived in France since 2008. His household is from Russia’s Muslim-majority Chechnya area within the North Caucasus.
He arrived in France along with his household as refugees, French media report.
His grandfather and 17-year-old brother have been questioned and launched within the aftermath of the assault.
Russia has performed down any affiliation with the attacker.
“This crime has no relation to Russia as a result of this individual had lived in France for the previous 12 years,” Sergei Parinov, a spokesman of the Russian embassy in Paris, advised the Tass information company on Saturday.
Mosque closed amid mass raids
In the meantime, French media reported that the daddy of a pupil accused of launching an internet marketing campaign in opposition to the trainer had despatched messages to the killer earlier than the assault.
The daddy – who has not been named – is accused, together with a preacher described by the media as a radical Islamist, of calling for Mr Paty to be punished by issuing a so-called “fatwa” (thought-about a authorized ruling by Islamic students).
Inside Minister Gérald Darmanin stated the 2 males had been arrested and have been being investigated for an “assassination in reference to a terrorist enterprise”.
Police have raided some 40 houses, following the assault. Sixteen individuals have been taken in custody however six have been later launched.
On Tuesday, Mr Macron stated the Sheikh Yassin Collective – an Islamist group named after the founding father of the Palestinian militant group Hamas – can be outlawed for being “instantly concerned” within the killing.
He stated the ban was a approach of serving to France’s Muslim neighborhood, Europe’s largest, from the affect of radicalism.
The federal government additionally ordered a mosque to shut for sharing movies on Fb calling for motion in opposition to Mr Paty and sharing his college’s handle within the days earlier than his demise.
The Pantin mosque, which has about 1,500 worshippers and is located simply north of Paris, will shut for six months on Wednesday. The mosque expressed “remorse” over the movies, which it has deleted, and condemned the trainer’s killing.
Why was Samuel Paty focused?
On Monday, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard stated Mr Paty had been the goal of threats since he confirmed the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad throughout a category about freedom of speech earlier in October.
The historical past and geography trainer suggested Muslim college students to depart the room in the event that they thought they is likely to be offended.
Mr Ricard stated that the killer had gone to the college on Friday afternoon and requested college students to level out the trainer. He then adopted Mr Paty as he walked dwelling from work and used a knife to assault him.
The difficulty is especially delicate in France due to the choice by satirical journal Charlie Hebdo to publish cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
A trial is at present beneath approach over the killing of 12 individuals by Islamist extremists on the journal’s workplaces in 2015 following their publication.
France’s Muslim neighborhood includes about 10% of the inhabitants.
Some French Muslims say they’re frequent targets of racism and discrimination due to their religion – a difficulty that has lengthy brought about pressure within the nation.