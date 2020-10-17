Friday Night time Owls: Excerpts from the November version of Harper’s Index

Night time Owls, a themed open thread, seems at Every day Kos seven days every week

Listed below are a couple of excerpts from the November Harper’s Index in your Friday pleasure and frustration:

TOP COMMENTS

QUOTATION

“If you’re silent about your ache, they’ll kill you and say you get pleasure from it.”~~Zora Neale Hurston

TWEET OF THE DAY

BLAST FROM THE PAST

At Every day Kos on this date in 2011—Who’s waging class warfare?

President Obama needs to boost taxes on these making one million or extra a yr, and the Republicans and their media stooges whine about “class warfare.” The Republicans kill President Obama’s jobs program, however that is not class warfare. And the framing is commonplace working process. It is commonplace working process for Republicans to reply to requires truthful taxes by whining about supposed class warfare. It is commonplace working process for Republicans to do all they’ll to pay attention an increasing number of wealth and energy within the palms of fewer and fewer with out anybody calling it what it’s. […]

These striving for some measure of social and financial justice imply to harm nobody. Creating some stability within the earnings hole and the distribution of wealth won’t trigger anybody to go hungry or homeless or to lack satisfactory well being care. These utilizing each attainable means to disclaim some measure of social and financial justice are hurting folks. They’re intentionally and unconscionably perpetuating the causes of immeasurable pointless struggling. So who’s waging class warfare?