Friday Night time Owls: Excerpts from the November version of Harper’s Index

Listed below are a couple of excerpts from the November Harper’s Index in your Friday pleasure and frustration:
- Share by which the inhabitants of the typical wildlife species has declined globally since 1970: 68
- In Latin America and the Caribbean: 94
- Rank of deforestation among the many causes of wildlife decline on land: 1
- Portion of its viewership that the cable channel A&E misplaced after canceling Reside PD within the wake of George Floyd’s killing: ½
- Share improve in police stops of Black drivers within the month after a Trump rally was held in a given space in 2016: 4.2
- Estimated variety of stops for which this accounted: 30,000
- Share lower within the size of the typical work assembly for the reason that onset of the pandemic: 20
- Estimated quantity that South Korea was prepared to spend to save lots of a single life within the first section of the pandemic: $6,682,000
- That the USA was prepared to spend: $87,000
- Portion of U.S. adults who assume it’s most likely or positively true that the outbreak was deliberate by “highly effective folks”: ¼
- Issue by which mainstream newspapers cite organizations that oppose local weather motion extra typically than people who assist it: 2
- Share of Individuals who would assist testing presidential candidates’ cognitive capacity: 67
- Who would assist administering drug exams to candidates: 70
“If you’re silent about your ache, they’ll kill you and say you get pleasure from it.”~~Zora Neale Hurston
At Every day Kos on this date in 2011—Who’s waging class warfare?
President Obama needs to boost taxes on these making one million or extra a yr, and the Republicans and their media stooges whine about “class warfare.” The Republicans kill President Obama’s jobs program, however that is not class warfare. And the framing is commonplace working process. It is commonplace working process for Republicans to reply to requires truthful taxes by whining about supposed class warfare. It is commonplace working process for Republicans to do all they’ll to pay attention an increasing number of wealth and energy within the palms of fewer and fewer with out anybody calling it what it’s. […]
These striving for some measure of social and financial justice imply to harm nobody. Creating some stability within the earnings hole and the distribution of wealth won’t trigger anybody to go hungry or homeless or to lack satisfactory well being care. These utilizing each attainable means to disclaim some measure of social and financial justice are hurting folks. They’re intentionally and unconscionably perpetuating the causes of immeasurable pointless struggling. So who’s waging class warfare?