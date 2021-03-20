If you’re like me, time just flies. While I never have enough time to fully immerse myself in my many interests, there is always a new class to take or skills that I want and sometimes even need to improve. Then the question arises where to start.

One starting point is to contact the Franklin County Adult Education (FCAE). Yes, you can search the internet and find tons of valuable and free information, but isn’t it nice to be able to talk to someone from your forest neck? Personally, I still prefer an old-fashioned phone call to a live person when I can’t have a face-to-face meeting.

If you live in the Phillips / Avon area, do you know someone who knows the Avon native Greta Espeaignette. After Espeaignette retired as a major after 20 years serving as director of communications and information systems for the Air Force’s Expeditionary Force Deployments Unit at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, she returned to Maine to become a Maine County Librarian School (MSAD # 58) was) for 6 years, the first Selectman for Avon in nearly 9 years, and is currently the MSAD # 58 Adult Ed Coordinator for Franklin County Adult Ed. Although the pandemic created some obstacles among other things, it still offers weekly sessions at the Phillips Library.

On Wednesdays from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m., she works with Literacy Volunteers from Franklin & Somerset Counties to enable a program that covers a variety of subjects such as writing and math, as well as community-oriented subjects and book discussions.

Afterwards, Greta offers tutoring from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on topics that can range from assisting with a résumé to navigation technology. Feel free to contact them at 207 678-2701 or send an email to [email protected] if you want to make an appointment.

Sandra Brown, who served as E4 in the Air Force Dental Squadron in Oklahoma, Germany and Montana for seven years, works in Farmington and continues to serve her community as a Franklin County Adult Ed. College and Career Coordinator. Brown works one-on-one with individuals advising anyone curious about what education might be available for a particular career, or how to navigate what some consider to be overly complicated college application process. It even helps you figure out which resources are appropriate to pay for your degree. Feel free to contact Brown by emailing her at [email protected] or call them at 207 778-3460.

There’s another friend of mine over in Rangeley, Jon Morton, also an ex-military, who also contributes to adult education by offering ongoing mindfulness classes through the Rangeley Adult Education program and in partnership with Rangeley Health & Wellness.

Morton has served in the United States Marine Corps and is excited to share with the community what he has learned from his experience. “I struggled with some difficulties for a while. Everyone faces difficulties, but not everyone always has the tools to work with. Mindfulness changed my life. After learning meditation and mindful living, I was able to put my life back together bit by bit, moment by moment. Today, as a new man, I am happier than ever and have gained an incredible amount of control over many aspects of my character. “

As a certified mindfulness meditation teacher, Jon wants to share what he considers a gift to as many people as possible. During his courses you will learn how to transform life into meditation through various techniques, such as: B. Sitting meditation, mindful breathing, mindful walking, mindful eating, and many other methods that he has used over the years.

Rangeley Health & Wellness kindly offered their place for this class, which takes place on Sundays from 9:00 a.m. and Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. The first class will take place on Sunday March 29th.

Another class that will interest many of my neighbors is a Survival Skills presentation from Vic Medina. Vic Medina is a retired Marine Special Operations Master Sergeant and current survival instructor for the US Navy. He will share his survival training in a two hour presentation that will take place in late June or early July.

In collaboration with the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, which offered its facilities, Medina donated not only his time for Rangeley Adult Education (RAE), but also the entire class fee for RAE last November.

While a portion of any class or personal development workshop offered by the FCAE will always be used for the adult education program, which will help pay for any academic and straightforward services offered by the FCAE, Medina has chosen to donate it all.

If you are interested in any of the above courses, you can consider Rangeley Adult Ed. Franklin County Adult Coordinator Ed. at 207 670-5240 or by email at [email protected]

I believe the only trait the four people in this article have in common, besides serving their country, is their positive attitude and strong belief in the power and importance of a happy, healthy, and educated community. With deep sincerity, thank you very much for your service and thank you again!

