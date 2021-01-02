Ganguly steady after cardiac arrest

Sourav Ganguly is one in all India’s most profitable captains, successful 21 of 49 Checks

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is in a steady situation after having a “delicate cardiac arrest” on Saturday.

The 48-year-old president of the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) is “responding effectively to remedy”, the physique’s secretary Jay Shah stated.

He developed chest pains whereas exercising and has now had surgical procedure.

Ganguly performed 113 Checks and 311 one-day internationals, captaining India within the longest format 49 occasions between 2000 and 2005.

Medical doctors stated Ganguly had an angioplasty (a process to unblock a coronary artery) in hospital in Kolkata and can be monitored for twenty-four hours.

A left-handed batsman, Ganguly scored 7,212 Take a look at runs and scored 16 centuries.

He’s ninth on the all-time ODI run-scorers checklist with 11,363. He scored 22 tons of within the 50-over format.

He took over as president of the Indian cricket board in October 2019.

India captain Virat Kohli tweeted: “Praying in your speedy restoration. Get effectively quickly.”