George Clooney Reveals He Nearly Starred in This Iconic Romantic Film – E! On-line

Imagine it or not, George Clooney virtually starred in The Pocket book.

No, your eyes aren’t taking part in tips on you. The Midnight Sky director mentioned the function he would’ve had throughout a digital chat on the 64th BFI London Film Festival on Sunday, Oct. 18. Actually, George defined that he and legendary actor Paul Newman have been going to star within the romantic drama.

“We have been going to do The Pocket book collectively,” Clooney revealed, in line with Deadline. “Mainly, I used to be going to play him as a younger man, and it was humorous. We met and mentioned, ‘That is it. It will be nice.'”

“He is one of many handsomest guys you’ve got ever seen. We met up [again] and I mentioned, ‘I can not play you. I do not look something such as you. That is insane,'” Clooney defined. “We simply wished to do it as a result of we wished to work collectively, [but] it ended up being not the suitable factor for us to do.”