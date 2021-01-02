Georgia GOP Secretary Of State Goes On Fox Information And Blows Up Trump’s Election Fraud Lies

Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger took to the Fox Information airwaves on Saturday to explode Donald Trump’s election fraud lies simply forward of the upcoming Senate runoffs.

Raffensperger repeated what he has stated for months: The presidential election in Georgia was performed with integrity and Donald Trump misplaced (a number of occasions).

“We did an audit of the race. President Trump nonetheless misplaced,” Raffensperger stated. “Then we did a full recount. President Trump nonetheless misplaced.”

“We had a protected, safe course of,” he added. “Folks have to understand that it’s worthwhile to get out and vote, and that’s the way you win elections.”

Raffensperger stated:

Folks can’t deal with the reality typically, as a result of they’re very disillusioned within the outcomes, and I get that. I voted for President Trump additionally, however on the finish of the day we did all the things that we may. We did an audit of the race. President Trump nonetheless misplaced. Then we did a full recount. President Trump nonetheless misplaced. Then we audited the absentee poll signatures on the envelopes in Cobb County and we discovered solely two votes out of 15,000 that we went forward and surveyed together with GBI – solely 2 out of 15,000 that weren’t achieved accurately. They usually have been truly the spouses that stuffed out these purposes for his or her spouses or signed the signatures. And so we had a protected, safe course of and folks have to understand that it’s worthwhile to get out and vote, and that’s the way you win elections.

Trump is at struggle with GOP officers in Georgia forward of essential runoffs

Georgia is simply days away from a pair of runoff elections that may decide which political get together controls the U.S. Senate – and Donald Trump is waging struggle towards the state’s Republican Get together.

Over the previous couple of days, Trump has taken to Twitter a number of occasions to whine about dropping Georgia whereas spewing extra lies about election fraud within the state. He even went so far as calling the present runoff contests “illegal and invalid.”

The end result of the Georgia Senate runoffs is way from sure, however it’s clear that Donald Trump is doing his greatest within the homestretch to sabotage these two Senate seats for Republicans.

