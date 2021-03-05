Located on the new North Park Boulevard in Cedartown is Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s new Cedartown Adult Learning Center, offering free English as a Second Language (ESL) courses starting Monday.

The renovated facility includes classrooms, a computer lab, conference room, offices and bonus rooms that GNTC’s adult education office can use. According to Anne Clay, the senior adult education teacher and site manager at GNTC, the site is currently offering ESL courses and enrollment is open.

“This is such a beautiful building,” said Ms. Clay. “Several students have already signed up to start class on Monday.”

Students interested in the free courses can contact GNTC’s Cedartown Adult Learning Center at 770-684-7521 to provide an assessment. Ms. Clay said the students’ assessments cover their English proficiency in four areas: reading, writing, listening and speaking. After the assessment, the center develops a learning plan for the students based on national ESL standards. Classes take place in the evenings, depending on the availability of the students.

Angela Freeman will lead the class and says she is excited to meet her students. Ms. Freeman is a retired teacher who joined GNTC two years ago to teach adult education courses.

“I love teaching and to be honest, I missed it,” said Ms. Freeman. “I wanted to continue teaching after I retired and it’s such a rewarding experience.”

Enrollment remains open after classes start on Monday and students can be enrolled gradually after enrollment. GNTC Adult Education also offers ESL courses on the Floyd County Campus, Gordon County Campus, and Whitfield Murray Campus. For more information, send an email to [email protected]