Go Inside Hailey and Justin Bieber’s $9 Million Beverly Hills Dwelling – E! On-line

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber‘s pad is up for grabs.

Lower than two years after the couple bought their Beverly Hills, Calif. starter house for $8.5 million, Variety reports it is in the marketplace for $9 million.

The Biebs and his Mrs. presently name a $25 million Los Angeles estate house, so it is smart that the duo is offloading this property.

A 12 months in the past the 26-year-old singer let his hundreds of thousands of social media followers contained in the picturesque residence. “I feel I wanna promote my house in Beverly Hills who needs it?” Bieber captioned one of many photographs, later including, “I am going to promote it with all of the furnishings. MAKE AN OFFER.”

In line with the The Los Angeles Times, the Nineteen Thirties Monterey Colonial house boasts greater than 6,100 sq. toes of house and comprises 5 bedrooms, seven loos and a library. It additionally reportedly has a number of luxurious options, together with a library, a wine cellar and a house theater.

Whereas the artist did not put up footage of all of those rooms, he did give his followers a peek at his expansive dwelling house, kitchen and spectacular artwork assortment. Followers additionally observed just a few private touches all through the tour, together with a photograph of the Biebers snuggling.