GOP Rep. Massie Warns Fellow Republicans Their Trump Stunts Put an Finish to the Electoral School

There are extra Democrats than there are Republicans. This isn’t solely borne out within the variety of registered voters. Democrats have persistently gained presidential elections by broad margins.

The factor that has allowed Republicans to take workplace regardless of shedding fashionable votes is the electoral school. There have been frequent requires Democrats to abolish the observe. The GOP, unsurprisingly, is in opposition to this.

Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman from Kentucky, is main a small group of GOP lawmakers asking asking their colleagues to finish their makes an attempt at overturning the election. In the event that they don’t, the group mentioned in an announcement, it may destroy the Electoral School.

The congresspeople advised, “To take motion in any other case – that’s, to unconstitutionally insert Congress into the middle of the presidential election course of – would quantity to stealing energy from the individuals and the states. It could, in impact, change the electoral school with Congress, and in so doing strengthen the efforts of these on the left who’re decided to get rid of it or render it irrelevant.”

The assertion continued:

“From a purely partisan perspective, Republican presidential candidates have gained the nationwide fashionable vote solely as soon as within the final 32 years. They’ve subsequently trusted the electoral school for practically all presidential victories within the final technology. If we perpetuate the notion that Congress might disregard licensed electoral votes — primarily based solely by itself evaluation that a number of states mishandled the presidential election — we can be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that might present the one path to victory in 2024.”