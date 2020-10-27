Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged – E! On-line

Marriage ceremony bells are in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s future!

5 years after the musical couple first started dating, The Voice coaches are formally engaged! On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Gwen took to her Instagram to share the thrilling information. Alongside a photograph of her ring, she captioned the put up, “@blakeshelton sure please!” Quickly after, Blake despatched a message to his bride-to-be on Instagram, writing, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the remainder of my life.. I like you. I heard a YES!”

Blake’s rep additionally confirms to E! Information that the duo bought engaged in Oklahoma, although extra particulars surrounding the proposal have but to be made public presently. The 2, who met on the set of The Voice, have been practically inseparable ever since they first began relationship all the best way again in November 2015. They most not too long ago won a CMT Music Award on Oct. 21 for his or her “No person However You” collaboration.

And whereas the longer term Mr. and Mrs. each admitted that they’d initially bonded over the ending of their respective marriages, it appears as if their love affair had lasting energy from the get-go.