Gwen Stefani’s Beautiful $500K Diamond Engagement Ring From Blake Shelton Was ‘Customized-Designed’ – Particulars

Blake Shelton paid a hefty value to place a hoop on Gwen Stefani, in keeping with a jewellery knowledgeable! Study extra particulars about the kind of diamond and band that Blake chosen.

Gwen Stefani’s engagement ring made its Instagram debut on Oct. 27, and extra particulars have come ahead about her flashy diamond from Blake Shelton! “Blake had the ring customized,” a supply instructed Us Weekly on Oct. 28. Whereas the 44-year-old nation music star has but to reveal the jeweler he customized this ring at, a jewellery knowledgeable chimed in in regards to the specifics of Gwen’s new rock.

Kathryn Cash, the VP of Technique and Merchandising on the Good Earth jewellery model, instructed Us Weekly that Gwen’s engagement ring “contains a basic, six-prong setting with a 6-carat solitaire diamond set in a white gold or platinum band.” She estimated that the ring price Blake over $500,000, though the precise value level is determined by “the standard of the stone.”

Earlier than presenting this ring, Us Weekly reported that Blake requested permission from Gwen’s dad, Dennis Stefani, earlier than asking for the singer’s hand in marriage. “It meant a lot to Gwen that Blake was so conventional about it,” the within instructed the outlet. And we discovered much more particulars in regards to the precise second Blake dropped down to at least one knee and supplied the ring to his girlfriend of five years!

“Blake constructed a wonderful chapel for Gwen on his property in Oklahoma and he felt it might be actually particular to suggest there,” a supply near the couple and The Voice co-stars EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The insider defined that Blake had constructed the chapel to make Gwen “snug along with her transition from LA to Oklahoma” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, since Gwen’s “religion is extremely vital to her and Blake is aware of that.”

“So, he felt that [the chapel] was the right place to suggest as a result of it has a lot that means to the each of them,” the insider added, noting that Gwen “usually” wears a necklace with a appeal of the chapel. The couple even posed for a passionate picture contained in the chapel after Blake popped the query, which is how we received to see Gwen’s new ring for the very first time!

Gwen and Blake have been relationship for the reason that fall of 2015, after first assembly as judges on The Voice in 2014. So, after all stars like John Legend and Kelly Clarkson — who’re each judges alongside Blake and Gwen on Season 19 of the singing competitors present — despatched their congratulations to the newly engaged couple, together with many other celebrities. Hollywood has been ready for Blake to place a hoop on Gwen for a very long time!