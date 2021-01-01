Completely happy New 12 months: McConnell kills $2,000 survival checks, Senate overrides Trump protection invoice veto

So, again to process, McConnell acquired the vote, 80-12 to invoke cloture to maneuver to the veto override, after which did simply that, apparently as a result of Senate Democrats agreed to not pressure the Senate to attend 30 hours beneath cloture for the invoice to “ripen,” and all grasp round till Sunday to take the ultimate vote. They overrode Trump’s veto, 81-13. Completely happy New 12 months, asshole.

The $2,000 survival checks are useless, killed by McConnell. The one method they’re revived is with the election of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia on Tuesday and a brand new Democratic majority within the Senate. Till then, right here’s Sanders’ argument to Republicans on how hypocritical it’s for them to oppose serving to Individuals.