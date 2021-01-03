Harry Potter Actor Devon Murray Welcomes His First Child – E! On-line

Congratulations are to ensure that Harry Potter alum Devon Murray. The actor introduced that he and girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey Quinn welcomed their first baby, a boy, on January 2.

The Irish actor portrayed Hogwarts scholar Seamus Finnigan in all eight Harry Potter movies. He additionally appeared within the 1999 drama Angela’s Ashes.

Within the caption of a brand new Instagram publish taken on the hospital, Devon wrote, “Shannon delivered our stunning little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz. Each are doing superb now after a really lengthy labour and a scary couple of minutes on the finish. It nonetheless hasn’t sunk in simply but that now we have our very personal little boy. I am unable to wait to take advantage of superb reminiscences with Shannon and Cooper as we start our little household.”

Devon, 32, went on to say that Shannon, who he started courting in November 2018, is now his “hero.”

“I am so happy with her for every thing she has gone via,” he continued. “I am unable to wait to have you ever each house. It is so laborious having to depart you each. I’ll love you each ceaselessly till my final breath.”