CONWAY, SC – Horry County Schools Adult Education is holding an open house at the Conway Educational Center on Wednesday.

Adult education services include high school diploma, GED, ESL (English as a Second Language), literacy, child care, and workplace readiness.

The unique program helps adults look for better job opportunities or increase their salary with a higher level of education.

Enrollment in adult education has decreased by about 50% this semester due to the pandemic.

“Enrollment is falling and we are now seeing schools reopening. Things are starting to accelerate. So we want to get started and go public and make it easier for people to get started, ”said Heidi Dickerson, said an HCS adult education coordinator.

The program includes more than just a high school diploma or GED. It’s a quick way to help people achieve their career goals.

There are opportunities to take job-specific courses and acquire certifications, for example in nursing or construction.

During Wednesday’s Open House, HCS Adult Education will begin registration and on-site testing to accept the program.

“We want everyone in the community to know, maybe you need a better job, maybe you can look for that raise, anyone out of work or looking to improve their education can come and see us,” said Dickerson.

You must be at least 17 years old and officially retired to attend adult education courses and programs.

Day and night time slots are available when someone has to stick to their schedule.

Free childcare is available for full-time students.

SC Works also offers job training, career coaching and an open day on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

The district is launching several of these unique and accessible educational opportunities and career programs in March:

– March 18: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Finale Community Center

March 20th: 12pm – 3pm at the Kingston Lake Building in Loris

March 23: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Chesterfield MBC in Poplar

March 25th: 8pm – 1pm in the Arcade in Longs

For more information, please contact Adult Education at 843-488-6200 or here.