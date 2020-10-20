He Would Explode: Ex-CIA Officer Says Intel Officers are Terrified to Transient Trump on Russia

Donald Trump isn’t a really massive fan of briefings. He’s not briefed anyplace close to as a lot as his predecessors. The memos to Trump additionally should be damaged down in ways in which he can extra simply perceive them.

And there are some topics that Trump isn’t briefed on in any respect. And these are topics that may make him particularly upset. Chief amongst these is the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Throughout a latest interview with GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe, 26 12 months CIA veteran Marc Polymeropoulos tried to clarify why this was the case. He instructed Ioffe, “Nobody’s going to temporary something on Russia to the president.”

The previous CIA Officer continued, “They’re petrified of doing that. I do know that from the briefers. As a result of he’ll explode and the entire thing will get derailed, as a result of he has this bizarre affinity for Putin.”

Ioffe requested the intelligence skilled why this is likely to be. “He doesn’t need to be embarrassed in entrance of Putin, that’s a part of the dilemma,” Polymeropoulos replied. “Simply take a look at how he behaves with the Queen. That’s how he behaves with everybody who has any glamour and cachet. Putin has every part he doesn’t have.”

In September, Politico reported that CIA Head Gina Haspel goes out of her method to preserve data on Russia off the president’s desk.

CIA Press Secretary Timothy Barrett pushed again on the report saying, “Any suggestion of a political motive for the way she leads this company is misguided.”