Right here Is Every little thing That You Missed From ‘The Contemporary Prince’ Reunion

It has been a month because the solid of The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air reunion particular aired on HBO Max for its thirtieth anniversary. And now Will Smith is sharing every little thing viewers didn’t see in a seven-minute video. Smith posted a video on his YouTube channel on Thursday (Dec. 17), highlighting what actually went down behind the scenes. “You can not purchase or faux chemistry,” Smith mentioned. “When individuals vibe, when individuals are in sync and in tune and in concord, you may’t faux that. And when you will have it, it creates magic.” RELATED: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Aunt Vivian Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid Says Her TV Family Has Lightning Bolt Chemistry

A candid clip exhibits a teary-eyed Smith reminiscing as he sits on the iconic ‘90s set, “That is loopy! Dude, huge chunk of my life on this set!” The behind-the-scenes footage additionally exhibits Alfonso Ribeiro, who performed Carlton Banks, cringing at his audition tape for the present. RELATED: Tatyana Ali Speaks Out On Janet Hubert Addressing Colorism In ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion “All people in that solid has extra expertise than me … and so they picked me?!” he mentioned. Clips of the highly effective reunion between Janet Hubert and Smith additionally made its means into the video. Hubert performed Aunt Vivian for the primary three seasons of the present earlier than being changed by Daphne Maxwell Reid for the final three seasons.

“I’ve to say, after 27 years, being right here at present and having the dialog Will and I had collectively, the moments that we shared the opposite day, it is therapeutic,” Hubert mentioned. The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996 on NBC. Watch the particular seven-minute clip under: