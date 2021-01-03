Highlights of Trump’s Name With the Georgia Secretary of State

TRUMP: Are you certain, Ryan?

GERMANY: I’m certain. I’m certain, Mr. President.

TRUMP: What about, what in regards to the, what in regards to the ballots? The shredding of the ballots. Have they been shredding ballots?

GERMANY: The one investigation that we now have into that — they haven’t been shredding any ballots. There was a difficulty in Cobb County the place they had been doing regular workplace shredding, eliminating outdated stuff, and we investigated that. However these items from, , from, , previous elections.

TRUMP: It doesn’t move the scent check as a result of we hear they’re shredding 1000’s and 1000’s of ballots, and now what they’re saying, “Oh, we’re simply cleansing up the workplace.” Yeah.

______

RAFFENSPERGER: Mr. President, the issue you’ve gotten with social media, they — individuals can say something.

TRUMP: Oh, this isn’t social media. That is Trump media. It’s not social media. It’s actually not, it’s not social media. I don’t care about social media. I couldn’t care much less. Social media is Massive Tech. Massive Tech is in your aspect, . I don’t even know why you’ve gotten a aspect, since you ought to need to have an correct election. And also you’re a Republican.

RAFFENSPERGER: We imagine that we do have an correct election.

TRUMP: No, no, you don’t. No, no, you don’t. You don’t have, you don’t have. Not even shut. You’re off by a whole lot of 1000’s of votes.

________

TRUMP: However the ballots are corrupt. And also you’re going to seek out that they’re — which is completely unlawful, it’s extra unlawful for you than it’s for them as a result of, what they did and also you’re not reporting it. That’s a legal — that’s a legal offense. And you’ll’t let that occur. That’s a giant danger to you and to Ryan, your lawyer. And that’s a giant danger. However they’re shredding ballots, for my part, based mostly on what I’ve heard. And they’re eradicating equipment they usually’re shifting it as quick as they will, each of that are legal finds. And you’ll’t let it occur and you might be letting it occur. You already know, I imply, I’m notifying you that you just’re letting it occur. So look. All I need to do is that this. I simply need to discover 11,780 votes, which is yet another than we now have as a result of we gained the state.