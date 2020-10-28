Hip Hop Awards ‘20: 2 Chainz And Lil Wayne Deliver Out An HBCU Band For Their Set

2 Chainz reps Atlanta so closely it’s no shock he’d trot out an HBCU band in honor of his hometown.

Donning a Clark Atlanta varsity jacket and in entrance of an illustrated fist within the air, Chainz carried out his hit “Cash Maker.” Midway via his set, Lil Wayne joined him to carry out his verse.

Towards the tip of the efficiency he stops for a strong monologue concerning the lack of Black life and Black energy.

2 Chainz launched his newest album So Assist Me God in September by way of Def Jam Information.

Watch 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s Hip Hop Awards efficiency under.