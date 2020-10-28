Hip Hop Awards ‘20: Pop Smoke Will get A Tribute From Quavo

2020 is a yr that’s been stuffed with tragedies, and certainly one of them was the demise of Pop Smoke.

The Brooklyn and New York Drill rap legend was killed again in February, reportedly throughout a house invasion. His legacy was honored at this yr’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

Quavo, who seems on Pop’s closing mixtape, Meet The Woo II, and likewise on his posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars, Purpose For The Moon, rapped his verses for 2 completely different songs wherein he collaborated with the late rapper.

The Migos member’s set begins off together with his characteristic on “Shake the Room” after which switches over to him performing Pop’s single “Purpose For The Moon.”

Pop Smoke’s posthumous LP Shoot for the Stars, Purpose for the Moon was launched in July through Republic Data.

Watch Quavo’s Pop Smoke tribute efficiency beneath.