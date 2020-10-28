Hip Hop Awards 20 Teyana Taylor, Brandy, H.E.R. And Erykah Badu Women First

This 12 months has undisputedly been the beginning of a brand new period for girls in hip hop, the place industry-influenced beefs had been forged apart for camaraderie and collaboration. From Meg and Cardi’s epic summer season anthem “WAP” to Monica and Brandy’s VERZUZ reunion, femcees are lastly getting the flowers they deserve.

Talking of Brandy, her vocals took heart stage through the BET Hip Hop Awards’ Women First cypher, which additionally featured Teyana Taylor, H.E.R. and Erykah Badu. The ladies took turns rapping over the melody of Brandy’s hit “I Wanna Be Down,” bringing a degree of consciousness we have come to anticipate from the women of the tradition. Breonna Taylor was honored, as was Black satisfaction and womanhood.

Watch the easy circulation, beneath: